Bourque finished with 11 points in 58 regular-season games, and he uncorked two goals in the playoffs to cap off his seventh NHL campaign in 2017-18.

Bourque's output isn't all that exciting from a fantasy perspective, but he did give the Avs some hopeful moments with the pair of playoff goals in back-to-back games against his former employer. The 27-year-old will be able to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.