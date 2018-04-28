Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Strong finish to otherwise unspectacular season
Bourque finished with 11 points in 58 regular-season games, and he uncorked two goals in the playoffs to cap off his seventh NHL campaign in 2017-18.
Bourque's output isn't all that exciting from a fantasy perspective, but he did give the Avs some hopeful moments with the pair of playoff goals in back-to-back games against his former employer. The 27-year-old will be able to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.
