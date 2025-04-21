Landeskog (knee) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Monday's Game 2 versus Dallas.

Landeskog is set to suit up in an NHL game for the first time since June of 2022, likely slotting into a third-line role in the absence of Ross Colton (lower body). In addition to filling a middle-six role at even strength, Landeskog could be in line for minutes with one of the two power-play units.