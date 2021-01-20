Landeskog recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Landeskog's first helper of the year was a secondary assist on Mikko Rantanen's tally in the second period. That goal ultimately stood as the game-winner. Through three games, Landeskog has two scores, one helper, 10 shots on net and six hits while featuring in a top-six role.
