Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Ahead of schedule
Landeskog (upper body) could return by the weekend, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Originally expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Landeskog is close to returning ahead of schedule, with the team cautiously optimistic its captain will be able to suit up by or before the weekend. That means Landeskog could return as soon as Friday versus the Coyotes.
