Landeskog was cleared from the league's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Landeskog was expected to play in Saturday's outdoor game against Vegas in Lake Tahoe, and this news will cement his status. The 28-year-old has racked up three goals and eight points this season, and he's expected to hop right back into his top-line role. In addition to Landeskog, Tyson Jost was also activated from the protocol list Wednesday.