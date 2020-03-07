Play

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Another 20-goal campaign

Landeskog scored a goal and dished an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Landeskog added three shots on goal and three hits in the contest. The 27-year-old Landeskog has posted four goals and six helpers during his seven-game point streak. He's reached the 20-goal mark for three straight seasons, and seven of his nine years in the league. The Swedish winger has 39 points, 137 shots and 84 hits through 52 outings.

