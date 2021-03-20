Landeskog scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

The 28-year-old has feasted against Minnesota with two goals and six points over the last two games, and he's recorded at least three points in three of his last 10 contests. On the season, Landeskog has nine goals and 24 points over 27 games as he looks to return to the point-a-game pace he reached in 2018-19.