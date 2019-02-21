Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Authors two-point performance

Landeskog scored a goal and chipped in assist Wednesday in the Avalanche's 7-1 win over the Jets.

The multi-point outing added a relative cold spell for the Swedish wing, who had managed only a goal and four helpers over the Avs' previous 11 contests. Landeskog still remains on track for a career season, as he's already established a new personal best in goals (31) and is four points away from matching the high-water mark of 65 he reached in 2013-14, his third year in the league.