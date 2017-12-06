Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back from suspension

Landeskog (suspension) has served his four-game suspension for crosschecking Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk on Nov. 25.

The Avs claimed only one win with the captain out of action, and now Colorado is down in the cellar of the Western Conference standings after a hot start to the season. It's far too easy to forget about talented players on struggling teams, but we definitely advise taking note of Landeskog's return. He's fashioned nine goals, eight assists and a plus-9 rating through 22 games, plus he's logging a career-high 4:05 of ice time on the man advantage.