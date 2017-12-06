Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back from suspension
Landeskog (suspension) has served his four-game suspension for crosschecking Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk on Nov. 25.
The Avs claimed only one win with the captain out of action, and now Colorado is down in the cellar of the Western Conference standings after a hot start to the season. It's far too easy to forget about talented players on struggling teams, but we definitely advise taking note of Landeskog's return. He's fashioned nine goals, eight assists and a plus-9 rating through 22 games, plus he's logging a career-high 4:05 of ice time on the man advantage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Out four games•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Nets hat trick Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Sets up game-tying goal in Sweden•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Value on the rise•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Notches two points in victory•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Silent in 4-0 win over Bruins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...