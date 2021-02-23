Landeskog started Monday's game on the third line but was promoted to the top line for the start of the third period in a 3-0 loss to Vegas. He had four shots and one hit over 17:29 of ice time.

Landeskog returned from COVID-19 protocols Saturday, when he skated on the third line, and he opened Monday's game on that unit. However, head coach Jared Bednar tweaked his lines mid-game Monday, likely looking to trigger the offense, by putting him back on the top line, where he made a home prior to missing games.