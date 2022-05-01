Landeskog (knee) is "good to go" and will be in Tuesday's lineup for Game 1 against Nashville, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Landeskog underwent knee surgery in March and missed the last 23 games of the regular season. He still managed to rack up 30 goals and 59 points through 51 contests. The 29-year-old should jump back into his top-line role next to Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.