Landeskog (knee) took to the ice Wednesday for the first time during the 2022-23 season, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Landeskog was on the ice for about 10 minutes while doing light stick-handling. It's a hopeful sign for the team's captain, who is expected back in January, and a team that's coming off a 5-0 blanking by the Jets.
