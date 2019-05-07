Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back on scoresheet

Landeskog scored the overtime winner in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks in Game 6.

It was his first entry on the scoresheet since recording a pair of points in Game 2. Landeskog has retained some fantasy value, adding 15 hits and 17 shots on goal in six games, but fantasy owners would prefer the Swedish winger remain a regular in the goal column.

More News
Our Latest Stories