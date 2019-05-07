Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back on scoresheet
Landeskog scored the overtime winner in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks in Game 6.
It was his first entry on the scoresheet since recording a pair of points in Game 2. Landeskog has retained some fantasy value, adding 15 hits and 17 shots on goal in six games, but fantasy owners would prefer the Swedish winger remain a regular in the goal column.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Big goal in Game 2 win•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores to extend point streak•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Assists in three straight games•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Helpers in two straight outings•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Notches assist•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Records two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...