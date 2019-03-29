Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back to work Friday

Landeskog (upper body) will play in Friday's tilt against the Coyotes, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Landeskog reportedly will line up with Carl Soderberg and Colin Wilson. The Swede has missed the last nine games with this upper-body injury but was able to practice without a non-contact jersey Thursday. Landeskog will look to continue building on a career season -- the 26-year-old has notched career highs in goals (33) and points (69) while averaging more ice time (21:06) and rink run on the power play (4:08).