Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back to work Friday
Landeskog (upper body) will play in Friday's tilt against the Coyotes, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Landeskog reportedly will line up with Carl Soderberg and Colin Wilson. The Swede has missed the last nine games with this upper-body injury but was able to practice without a non-contact jersey Thursday. Landeskog will look to continue building on a career season -- the 26-year-old has notched career highs in goals (33) and points (69) while averaging more ice time (21:06) and rink run on the power play (4:08).
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Could return Friday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Takes to ice in non-contact garb•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Ahead of schedule•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Moved back to first line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...