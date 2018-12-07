Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Beast mode continues

Landeskog scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Panthers.

Landeskog is a beast this season. He already has 33 points, including 17 goals, in just 29 games. And he is a stunning plus-21 in that span. Landeskog is as automatic as they come right now.

