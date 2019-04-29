Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Big goal in Game 2 win
Landeskog put the Avs ahead 2-1 on the Sharks in Sunday's Game 2 win that ultimately ended 4-3.
After having a miserable scoring line (no points, -3 rating) in Game 1, Landeskog came up big Sunday night. His value has come back full circle after a couple of down years, with him tallying a career-high 75 points during the regular season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores to extend point streak•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Assists in three straight games•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Helpers in two straight outings•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Notches assist•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Records two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Tacks on two points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...