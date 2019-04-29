Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Big goal in Game 2 win

Landeskog put the Avs ahead 2-1 on the Sharks in Sunday's Game 2 win that ultimately ended 4-3.

After having a miserable scoring line (no points, -3 rating) in Game 1, Landeskog came up big Sunday night. His value has come back full circle after a couple of down years, with him tallying a career-high 75 points during the regular season.

