Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Bounces back, but Avs still lose

Landeskog dialed in a power-play goal and an assist Saturday in a Game 2 loss to the Predators.

Those were Landeskog's first two points of the conference quarterfinals, as the captain struggled in the opener based on a minus-2 rating and three empty shots on goal. The playoff series moves to Colorado, where the Swede put up more points (39) than games played (37) during the regular season.

