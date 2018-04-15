Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Bounces back, but Avs still lose
Landeskog dialed in a power-play goal and an assist Saturday in a Game 2 loss to the Predators.
Those were Landeskog's first two points of the conference quarterfinals, as the captain struggled in the opener based on a minus-2 rating and three empty shots on goal. The playoff series moves to Colorado, where the Swede put up more points (39) than games played (37) during the regular season.
