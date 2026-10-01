Landeskog scored a goal in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.

Landeskog poured on a goal in the third period. The 33-year-old opened the season in a second-line role, though his spot on the first power-play unit should provide a boost to his offense in the long run. Landeskog was able to log 35 points in 60 regular-season outings in 2025-26 after missing three full regular seasons due to a severe knee injury. The injury risk is still present, but his role on a strong team makes him worth a look in fantasy as long as he can stay healthy.