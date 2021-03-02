Landeskog scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks.

Landeskog gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead with his second-period tally. It's his fifth goal of the year, and he's added five assists, 49 shots on goal and 27 hits in 17 appearances. Landeskog has three points on the power play -- if he can start clicking more with the man advantage, his overall numbers will likely improve.