Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Career-high 62 points
Landeskog compiled 25 goals, 37 helpers and a plus-16 rating in 78 games of the 2017-18 campaign.
This was a huge bounce back for Landeskog, who posted just 33 points the previous season. The 25-year-old winger found a home on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon, and he also worked on the power play, notching 17 points in that spot. That top line was crucial in securing a playoff spot after spending the last three seasons in the gutter.
