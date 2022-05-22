Landeskog scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Landeskog's goal won't count as an empty-netter even though Ville Husso was caught between the crease and the bench when it was scored. Fortunate or not, they all count the same, and Landeskog's up to five tallies in seven playoff games. The 29-year-old has added five helpers, 37 hits, 22 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in the postseason.