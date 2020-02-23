Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Chips in with helper Saturday
Landeskog registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.
Landeskog dropped a pass back to Ryan Graves, who tallied at 16:35 of the second period to tie the game at one. It's been a good run recently for Landeskog, who has a goal and three helpers in his last four games. He's at 30 points, 118 shots and 79 hits in 45 appearances this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots insurance tally•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Dishes two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Fills empty cage•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Deposits eventual game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: On scoring spree•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots 12th goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.