Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Chips in with helper Saturday

Landeskog registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Landeskog dropped a pass back to Ryan Graves, who tallied at 16:35 of the second period to tie the game at one. It's been a good run recently for Landeskog, who has a goal and three helpers in his last four games. He's at 30 points, 118 shots and 79 hits in 45 appearances this year.