Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Collects pair of points

Landeskog scored an empty-net goal, added a power-play assist and fired five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon each scored and assisted on each other's tallies in the contest as part of a five-point night for their line with Mikko Rantanen. Landeskog has four points and nine shots in three games this year.

