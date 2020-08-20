Landeskog registered a pair of assists and added two shots with a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Arizona in Game 5.

It was the second straight two-assist performance by the Colorado captain. He set up Nazem Kadri's power-play goal that opened the scoring 4:39 into the game, then added a helper on Nikita Zadorov's event-strength tally late in the second period. Landeskog has yet to light the lamp through eight postseason games, but he's managed to reach the scoresheet in six of those outings (eight assists).