Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Continues earning sin bin time
Landeskog posted a minus-2 rating with four PIM and two shots on net in a 5-2 loss against the Ducks on Saturday.
The 26-year-old doesn't have a point in the last three contests, but he's still getting shots on net and taking more penalties than usual. Spending more time in the penalty box could be hurting his scoring output, but owners will take the surprising contribution in the PIM category. Landeskog has three goals and seven points with a minus-4 rating and 14 PIM in 11 contests this season.
