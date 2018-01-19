Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Continues strong stretch Thursday
Landeskog recorded an assist, two shots and two minor penalties through 18:42 of ice time (4:10 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
The winger is having a rebound campaign, and he's been particularly strong since returning from a four-game suspension in early December with seven goals, 10 assists, 35 shots and 12 PIM through 18 contests. Landeskog is locked in with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen in all situations, and the trio has been dynamic, combining for 4.6 goals per 60 minutes and just 2.05 against.
