Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Could return Friday
Landeskog (upper body) might be available for Friday's clash with Arizona, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Landeskog ditched the non-contact sweater for Thursday's practice and certainly appears to be trending in the right direction. Don't be surprised to see coach Jared Bednar declare the all-star winger a game-time decision ahead of Friday's tilt. Whenever he does slot back into the lineup, it will likely be in a top-six role and could see him reunited with Nathan MacKinnon on the No. 1 line.
