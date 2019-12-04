Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Could return Thursday

According to coach Jared Bednar, Landeskog (lower body) might be ready to return to the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Landeskog won't play Wednesday against Toronto, but if he's able to participate in Thursday's morning skate without any limitations, he'll likely get the green light against the Canadiens. The 27-year-old winger notched three goals and seven points through the first 11 games of the campaign prior to suffering his lower-body injury.