Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Day-to-day with lower-body issue
Landeskog suffered a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Landeskog will "hopefully" play in Tuesday's matchup with Columbus, according to coach Jared Bednar. The winger has a pair of points through the first two games of the season, while averaging 20:25 of ice time that includes 4:33 on the man advantage. If the Swede is unable to give it a go, Alex Kerfoot would likely get bumped to a top-line role with recent call-up Vladislav Kamenev joining the lineup.
