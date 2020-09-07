Landeskog likely would have missed the remainder of the playoffs due to the laceration on his leg, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Landeskog was rolling with 13 points in 14 postseason contests, including six power-play assists. With the Swedish winger on the shelf, the Avs were forced to utilize Andre Burakovsky on the top line. Considering Landeskog has just one year remaining on his current contract, he could find his name swirling on the trade winds.