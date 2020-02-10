Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Deposits eventual game-winner
Landeskog scored a goal on four shots, served up four hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
Landeskog tallied at 10:36 of the second period to put the Avalanche up 3-1. Over his last 10 games, the Swede has four goals and four assists. The 27-year-old has 25 points, 102 shots, 69 hits and 37 PIM in 38 contests overall.
