Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Designated for IR

Landeskog (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Considering Landeskog is facing a long-term absence with no clear timeline from the club, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him land on IR. The Swedish winger was off to a decent start to the year, as he notched three goals (two on the power play) and four assists in 11 appearances. With Mikko Rantanen (lower body) also on the shelf, the pressure will be on center Nathan MacKinnon to keep the team afloat.