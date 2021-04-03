Landeskog registered two assists, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Landeskog assisted on both of Nathan MacKinnon's goals Friday, the first of which came with the man advantage. The 28-year-old Landeskog has been on a remarkable surge with seven goals and 10 helpers in his last nine outings. That's put him north of a point-per-game pace with 35 points, 100 shots, 51 hits and a plus-9 rating through 34 games this year.