Landeskog registered two assists, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
Landeskog assisted on both of Nathan MacKinnon's goals Friday, the first of which came with the man advantage. The 28-year-old Landeskog has been on a remarkable surge with seven goals and 10 helpers in his last nine outings. That's put him north of a point-per-game pace with 35 points, 100 shots, 51 hits and a plus-9 rating through 34 games this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Puts up three points•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Tickles twine with man advantage•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Extends point streak to seven games•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: On six-game point streak•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Point streak at five games•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Another three points against Wild•