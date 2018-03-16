Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Dishes three helpers in win

Landeskog registered three assists during Thursday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

While this was the Swede's first multi-point showing since Feb. 20, he's still posted 22 goals and 30 assists through 66 games for the season. Landeskog is clicking with linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen to the tune of 6.21 goals per 60 minutes, so fantasy owners should continue to view the Colorado captain as an excellent option in all settings.