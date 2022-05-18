Landeskog registered a pair of assists, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1.

Landeskog helped out on tallies by Samuel Girard and Josh Manson, the latter's goal being the game-winner in overtime. While he's only gotten on the scoresheet in three out of five playoff games, Landeskog's up to three goals and five helpers in the postseason. He's added 16 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-3 rating while playing on the second line.