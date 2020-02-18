Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Dishes two helpers
Landeskog managed two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Landeskog picked up his first multi-point outing since Jan. 10 with the two-helper effort. The Swede now has 28 points, 111 shots and 75 hits through 42 contests this season. With linemate Mikko Rantanen (upper body) potentially out long-term, Landeskog will need to pick up the pace offensively to keep the Avalanche's attack humming.
