Landeskog racked up six hits and a blocked shot in 13:16 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Landeskog's return from missing three full regular seasons saw him fill a third-line role in Game 3. The 32-year-old led the game with six hits, and if he's to remain deeper in the lineup, it won't be surprising for him to continue to play physical. The offense could be another story, as he'll have to get his timing back and may end up with limited minutes to stay healthy. Fantasy managers looking to utilize Landeskog this postseason should temper their expectations for his production.