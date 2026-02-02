Landeskog (upper body) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup versus the Sharks but is still expected to play in the Olympics, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Landeskog has already been out of action for the Avalanche's last 12 games and looks set to miss at least two more. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede had notched six points in his previous seven outings. Assuming he gets into the lineup for the Tre Kronor, Landeskog should be ready to go for Colorado coming out of the Olympic break.