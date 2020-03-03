Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Earns assist Monday
Landeskog picked up an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Landeskog took a neutral-zone hit to find a wide-open Logan O'Connor for the Avalanche's game-winning tally. The team captain has posted two goals and three helpers during a five-game point streak. Landeskog is up to 34 points, 128 shots, 80 hits and 43 PIM through 49 appearances.
