Landeskog logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 6.

Landeskog was held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, his longest drought of the playoffs. He ended it with the secondary assist on Nathan MacKinnon's game-tying goal at 1:54 of the second period. Landeskog finished the playoffs with 11 goals, 11 helpers, 56 shots, 63 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating in 20 appearances. Most notably, he won his first Stanley Cup title in the first year of an eight-year extension he signed with the Avalanche last July, so the captain will look to build on this success heading into 2022-23.