Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Earns two apples in loss

Landeskog set up linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen in a 4-3 overtime loss to Washington on Thursday.

Landeskog continues his outstanding season and is on pace for 86 points, which would be 21 above his previous career high. He's been a key cog in the Avalanche's stellar top line all year and is an obvious start in all formats.

