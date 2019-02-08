Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Earns two apples in loss
Landeskog set up linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen in a 4-3 overtime loss to Washington on Thursday.
Landeskog continues his outstanding season and is on pace for 86 points, which would be 21 above his previous career high. He's been a key cog in the Avalanche's stellar top line all year and is an obvious start in all formats.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Superb showing at All-Star Game•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Having season of his career•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Keeps rolling in loss to Flames•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Posts two goals•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots yet another game-winning goal•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Top line overwhelms yet again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...