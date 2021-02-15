Landeskog (COVID-19 protocol) is expected to play in Saturday's outdoor game against Vegas in Lake Tahoe, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The Avalanche returned to action Sunday after a pause in the season due to COVID-19 protocols, and they played without Landeskog and several other regulars. In addition to Landeskog, head coach Jared Bednar expects both Tyson Jost (COVID-19 protocol) and Samuel Girard (COVID-19 protocol) to return Saturday.