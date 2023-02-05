Landeskog (knee) is "on track" to begin skating soon, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Landeskog has yet to play this season and it looks like he'll finally be back on the ice soon. The 30-year-old winger will need some time before he's in game shape but a March return still looks to be the plan. He scored 59 points in 51 games last season.
