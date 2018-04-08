Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Explodes for three points, 10 hits in playoff clincher

Landeskog amassed one goal, two assists, and 10 hits in Saturday's 5-2 home win over the Blues to clinch a playoff spot.

The captain was relentless in his pursuit of a playoff berth following last season's franchise-worst finish. One of Landeskog's assists took place on the man advantage and he also had a tidy plus-2 rating in the do-or-die affair. He closes out the regular season with swagger, having dialed in 25 goals, 37 assists and a plus-16 rating through 78 games.