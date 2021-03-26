Landeskog scored a goal on four shots and supplied an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Landeskog helped out on a Cale Makar goal in the second period before scoring one of his own to extend the Avalanche's lead to 4-1. During a seven-game point streak, Landeskog has four goals and nine assists. The 28-year-old is up to 11 tallies, 29 points, 89 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-8 rating through 30 contests.