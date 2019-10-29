Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Facing long-term absence

Landeskog will be sidelined long term with a lower-body injury, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

According to Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950, Landeskog's injury is considered longer than "week to week," which would seem to suggest Colorado may not have him back before the calendar flips to 2020. Nazem Kadri will get the first crack at replacing Landeskog, who will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve, on the Avalanche's top line.