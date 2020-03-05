Play

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Factors in on all three goals

Landeskog scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two helpers in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Landeskog was key to the Avalanche's offense Wednesday, but his three-point game wasn't enough. The Swedish forward now has a six-game point streak, with three goals and five helpers in that span. He's up to 19 tallies, 37 points, 134 shots and 81 hits through 50 appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories