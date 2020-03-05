Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Factors in on all three goals
Landeskog scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two helpers in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Landeskog was key to the Avalanche's offense Wednesday, but his three-point game wasn't enough. The Swedish forward now has a six-game point streak, with three goals and five helpers in that span. He's up to 19 tallies, 37 points, 134 shots and 81 hits through 50 appearances this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Earns assist Monday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Opens scoring with man advantage•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Chips in with helper Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Pots insurance tally•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Dishes two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Fills empty cage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.