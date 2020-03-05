Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Factors in on all three goals

Landeskog scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two helpers in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Landeskog was key to the Avalanche's offense Wednesday, but his three-point game wasn't enough. The Swedish forward now has a six-game point streak, with three goals and five helpers in that span. He's up to 19 tallies, 37 points, 134 shots and 81 hits through 50 appearances this season.