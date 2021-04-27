Landeskog had a power-play assist, two shots on net, two hits and one blocked shot in Monday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

Landeskog slipped a pass across the crease from the right side of the goal mouth to Nathan MacKinnon, who slid down from the circle to pocket Colorado's lone goal in a listless loss. The Avalanche captain has points in three straight contests. The team is in a stretch where it's getting point production mostly from the top line. Without scoring depth, opponents can marshal more focus on McKinnon's line. The scoring depth should become a bigger issue after Colorado announced Brandon Saad (lower body) will miss the next two to four weeks.