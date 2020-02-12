Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Fills empty cage
Landeskog potted an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
Landeskog added four shots on goal and two PIM in the contest. The Swedish winger has four tallies and three assists in his last 10 outings. For the season, the 27-year-old is up to 26 points, 106 shots and 70 hits through 39 games.
