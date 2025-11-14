Landeskog scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Landeskog's overturned goals count is still higher than his actual (three to two). He had one taken back earlier in this game before finding the empty-net to seal the win. The 32-year-old's ability to get the puck to the net -- even when it hasn't been rewarded -- is an encouraging sign for his production the rest of the way. He's managed six points, 26 shots on net, 28 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 18 appearances this season in a third-line role.